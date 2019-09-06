Kim Kardashian starred in advertising underwear and announced a collaboration with Winnie Harlow
Last week it became known that the first face of the brand Skims 38-year-old Kim Kardashian became an ex-convict Alice Marie Johnson, TV personality which helped get out of prison. And today the wife of Kanye West shared a new Instagram advertising campaign of lingerie brand (it had previously been forced to rename its brand of underwear with Kimono Solutionwear at Skims Solutionwear) with himself in the lead role.
In the video Kim lying on the floor in several different positions, looking in the mirror and repeating again and again “You’re Kim Kardashian West.” Know that slimming underwear is available in sizes from XXS to 5XL. Cost each item will be from $ 68 . Skims is scheduled to start September 10.
Also, the reality show star has announced collaboration with Winnie Harlow. Model with vitiligo (a skin pigmentation condition) became the face of cosmetics brand KKW Beauty.
On Wednesday, the third day of September, in the account of a celebrity was photographed with her sitting on the floor in the arms of Harlow, dressed in a translucent black jumpsuit. In addition, in a series of published photos of new products KKW x WINNIE, among them — the palette of 12 matte and shiny eye shadows, three lip gloss and military.
I am very happy to announce my collaboration KKW x WINNIE. I love and respect Winnie Harlow. She is the embodiment of true beauty,
— signed post Kardashian.