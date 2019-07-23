Kim Kardashian stirred up the Network new photos in swimsuit

| July 23, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

38-year-old reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared with her followers a new picture with guests.

Ким Кардашьян взбудоражила Сеть новым фото в купальнике

The star was vacationing in Costa Rica and could not publish for the fans in his Instagram beach photo.

Posing Kim sitting on a yacht in the black one piece bathing suit, which at the same time looks quite so openly and strongly presses the figure of the star that looks like Kim very uncomfortable in it.

But, what will not do to frame collected more than 4.5 million likes on Instagram.

“Take me back” — written by the star and added the hashtag Chile, Colombia, costarica. Sure, this is not the last summer vacation Kim this summer and we neodnokratno see photos of her in bikinis and not just that.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.