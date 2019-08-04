Kim Kardashian surprised fans casual way
Kim Kardashian is the star network and all kinds of secular parties. And therefore outfits she’s always appropriate. Among the friends of celebrities is many famous designers who are always happy to see Kim in their creations. She also, of course, not against. In the end, we’re used to seeing Kim in the most luxurious and incredible images. And here’s how it looks in everyday life, have a very vague idea.
A few hours ago, Kim has shown that this outfit is simple, comfortable and a little “homemade”, but still stylish. She poses in a long black t-shirt with a funny print of the month and the baby, which complements the massive gray sneakers. Hair 38-year-old beauty collected in a high ponytail – the hair is now held in high esteem by all the sisters of the famous dynasty. Its way Kardashin skillfully highlighted the slender legs, and light items focused on the tan celebrity.
Perhaps the most glamorous part of the image of Kim – the makeup. It is made in the spirit of all her best Straubing-tech. Star posing on the background of nature and, apparently, decided to advertise the brand of the shirt. However, such a simple without too much pathos the way liked followers. They wrote that Kim looks great, and that she was “the sun, moon and star” in one person, very pretty and sweet. I agree: the tops and sneakers go Kim not less than Haute couture dresses.