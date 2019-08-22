Kim Kardashian surprised with a change of image
Kim Kardashian loves the changes in the image, and hairstyles it concerns in the first place. The usual dark brown curls she succeeded platinum, tried different length, false locks and shades. And recently, the star made elongated quads. This haircut is praised as the followers and fashion critics various portals, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
However, the star could not long satisfy one style. So to the rescue come the wigs. Recently, Kim appeared in a new image – long hair, soft chocolate brown with trendy once again a smooth transition. The perfect complement to the onion – makeup in brown tones. And yet – the stars favorite sunglasses by Carolina Lemke. It was just incredibly stylish!
However, several hours later, she showed a new advertising campaign KKW Fragrance. In it Kim has appeared with long wavy black hair. Complements the image of a white bodysuit with a high cut on the hips and one shoulder. Kim sits astride a huge bottle of a new perfume in the shape of lips and looks as always – incredibly sexy and attractive.
“Read my stories, right now I’m going to open the press boxes @kkwfragrance! Three different fragrances that smell so delicious! Red Lips is a sumptuous white floral, Pink Lips – Sunny coconut with floral motive, and Nude Lips – vanilla-amber musk. Every scent is so juicy that I have no other words,” wrote Kim in the photo.