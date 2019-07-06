Kim Kardashian surprised with a change of image
Kim Kardashian and her younger sister Kylie, loves to create beauty products. In the Arsenal of the brand’s famous Insta-KKW diva Beauty has everything that you may need a modern woman: from concealer to highlighter for the body. However, product prices very high, but there are days when TV star and businesswoman grandiose sales. For example, as it is today. A few hours ago, Kim announced that on 4 July on its website, launched a discount. To attract the attention of followers, she chose a photo from a previous ad campaigns, where he was brought in a very unusual way, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
Kim posing in Nude cropped top and Burgundy hat, studded with sequins. Bright makeup beauty decorated in bronze tones, body shimmers with humid radiance… And most importantly – hair Kim is not the usual dark chestnut hue, and light Golden. It should be noted that a very blond to face Kim, and noticed the fans.
However, this survey is not the first time Kardashian tries on the role of the blonde. But every time after a maximum of several days in this way she returns to their home “the dark side”. Apparently, play the role of the Armenian roots girls.