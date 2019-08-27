Kim Kardashian touched a sweet photo with her son
Fourth child in the family Kardashian-West was born on 10 may 2019. Psalm (so resourceful family called youngest) stand for young parents by a surrogate mother.
Kim has repeatedly admitted that she and her husband want a big family, but to give birth socialite is afraid, because her pregnancy two kids (older daughter North and son of the Saint) was very hard.
All in the family four children: a daughter North West, son St. West, daughter of West Chicago and the son of Psalm West.
Mrs. West showed the son in social networks, but little has not yet laid out.
Fans and friends Kim began to argue on who is more like the kid. Many people think that he looks just like his older brother Saint.