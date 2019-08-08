Kim Kardashian touched by family footage from Japan
Kim Kardashian – nature is unpredictable. 38-year-old star that shines at social events, it goes head first into the study of human rights, it is dipped in the beauty business, then suddenly drops everything and goes with his family on vacation. That’s exactly what she did, according to her page on Instagram. In Japan she flew with Kanye West and her older daughter North. They showed a series of photos from the worldwide famous Japanese Museum teamLab Borderless. Here in the futuristic installations, they posing with her beloved husband and has become a popular in the network daughter.
Kim dressed in a fitted striped dress from the American brand, Maisie Wilen. In hand she took a comfortable backpack, and the feet shod Slippers. Kanye wore a wide shirt and loose pants. And the girl confirmed its status as a rising fashion icon. For publication she chose the pants oversized white hoodie that complements your favorite hair and lots of accessories. “Night at the Museum in Japan,” wrote Kim the pictures.
By the way, a few hours ago, she also announced the launch of another series of cosmetics. “I’m so happy to announce my new collection of all matte formulas: Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa! I find inspiration in the makeup of the 90-ies and just loved how nostalgic it turned out the whole collection. It includes 2 eyeshadow palette with 10 pans, 6 lipsticks in brand new matte formula, 6 liners lip gloss and 5 eye podvodok. Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa – two completely different colors, so with this collection you can create a set of images. I can’t wait till you guys try it!!! The launch kkwbeauty.com on Friday,” wrote the star.