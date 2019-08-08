Kim Kardashian tried on a daring outfit

Star is actively promoting its new brand of makeup and often uses its body.

Ким Кардашьян примеряла дерзкий наряд

The star of American reality show Kim Kardashian starred in a daring way to advertise their cosmetics. The along with a list of goods star has published on his page in Instagram.

Kim is actively engaged in the promotion of its own brand of cosmetics. This time she advertised a line of cosmetics with the help of “BDSM-outfit”.

Kardashian starred in a black top with a wide variety of harnesses that go from the bra cups to the neck and connected to a wide choker. These harnesses also has a gold clasp.

Subscribers stars had to pay attention to her makeup, made publicised by the cosmetics, but many commented on the racy outfit stars.

