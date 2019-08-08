Kim Kardashian tried on a daring outfit
Star is actively promoting its new brand of makeup and often uses its body.
The star of American reality show Kim Kardashian starred in a daring way to advertise their cosmetics. The along with a list of goods star has published on his page in Instagram.
Kim is actively engaged in the promotion of its own brand of cosmetics. This time she advertised a line of cosmetics with the help of “BDSM-outfit”.
Kardashian starred in a black top with a wide variety of harnesses that go from the bra cups to the neck and connected to a wide choker. These harnesses also has a gold clasp.
Subscribers stars had to pay attention to her makeup, made publicised by the cosmetics, but many commented on the racy outfit stars.
