Kim Kardashian turned to Donald Trump, that he freed rapper A$AP Rocky from Swedish prisons
Two weeks ago, on 2 July, the rapper was arrested in the Swedish capital after attacked an unknown man. It would seem, everything is logical, but eyewitnesses in one voice say: if someone would hold it so the “victim”.
As it turned out, unknown at first chased the rapper and his escort, along the way causing inconvenience to others. As reported by witnesses, the young man behaved in a vulgar and harassing passing women. When he caught up with A$AP Rocky and the musician asked him to keep up and to stop the persecution, he began to behave aggressively, saying that one of the guards rapper did something with his headphones.
So, a few drug addicts who are not my fans and that we don’t know [followed us]. We didn’t want trouble, and they followed us four blocks. They spanked the girls who passed by. Let me breathe,
— wrote the singer in Instagram.
After A$AP Rocky was arrested, why he had to cancel concerts, it was revealed that the rapper was accused of intentional assault. It is also known that he was held in solitary confinement, and the conditions of detention do not meet the standards, moreover, they have been described as “inhuman”.
Yesterday for the rapper stood up for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. They appealed to Jared Kushner, son-in-law and part-time senior adviser to the President of the United States — earlier this year, he and Kim had met for the discussion of American judicial reform. Jared gave the words of Donald Trump. According to TMZ, Donald expressed interest in the situation and the White house has already sent a request to Sweden with a request to provide the musician with proper maintenance. Also Donald has promised to assist in the release of A$AP Rocky.