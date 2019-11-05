Kim Kardashian wants to get rid of extra pounds
Kim Kardashian published in his Instagram account a new post in which made an unexpected confession. Star wants to get rid of eight excess pounds accumulated during the year.
The last time Kim Kardashian started to intensely exercise. Workout star spends with a personal trainer. As recognized by the actress, last year she gained eight pounds and now wants to lose some weight to bring your body back to normal. The model has set a goal to lose weight before my birthday which will be on October 21 next year.
The fans fully supported the decision of the idol, but some users have noticed that Kim Kardashian and now looks great, so she doesn’t need to torture yourself with training. All the same model I set for myself a goal, what she said in his account Instagram.