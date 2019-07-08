Kim Kardashian was fascinated by the network of funny pics with his son
Paint Indian face of baby most liked social network users
American business ladies and celebrities leads an active way of life in social networks and reality. Shooting, promotions, creation of new brands, the advertising, it seems that Kim has 25 hours a day, she always has time and always looks stunning. However, despite the busy schedule, Kimberly has succeeded as a mother. About their loved ones she also does not forget. Cute pics with the kids and romantic shots with her husband – one of the most relevant topics in publications Kim.
Recently, Insta-diva shared a touching photo with her three year old son a St. West. Baby, painted with bright colors face, posed with his star mom on camera than touched by countless followers Kardashian.
The reviews noted how Hollywood celebrities and ordinary users, who noticed a unique resemblance of the boy with his father and appreciated his war paint of an Indian.
- Such a beautiful Mama!! Saint, I love you
- He’s so cute
- Indec Apache
- My God, it’s a mini Kanye