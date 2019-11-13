Kim Kardashian was spotted with a ring that was stolen from her three years ago
We will remind, with what all began: 3 Oct 2016 unknown broke into Kim Kardashian in a hotel room during fashion Week in Paris, tied up and robbed. The bandits wanted to Rob Kardashian money, but she did not have cash. Then they took the jewelry, which was donated by Kanye West ring with a rectangular diamond of 20 carats by designer Lorraine Schwartz. The total value of stolen amounted to 4.5 million pounds.
I was going to go to bed, when I heard someone running up the stairs. The robbers wanted to take my ring and other jewelry. I gave them everything, but they tied me up. They blindfolded me and taped her mouth. It was the scariest thing I have ever experienced. I was just going to kill me. Those 10 minutes changed my life,
recalled Kim in October of this year in an interview with a True Hollywood Story.
The thieves were arrested, among them was a certain Omar IDA Cadash, who admitted that the jewels, the reality star was sold piecemeal on the black market in Brussels and Antwerp. But to find a kidnapped police and failed. A year later, is similar in all respects, and even the price of the ring found in the window of a jewelry boutiques in Italy. And the other day a ring was seen on the arm of Kim herself!
One of the new images of the advertising campaign KKW Fragnance Kim, Courtney and Chloe are sealed at the table with the bottles of fragrances in hand. All three girls literally covered with various jewelry, but subscribers are interested in only one of them is the ring on the left ring finger Kim in the center of the frame. It is like two drops of water similar to the ring. It is unknown if this is the original, overbought in the Italian store, or a copy made to order.
