Kim Kardashian with her four children took part in a beach photo shoot in the Bahamas
38-year-old Kim Kardashian gathered all of his four children on a beach photo shoot in the Bahamas, but admitted that it wasn’t easy. The star published in Instagram a photo taken on the beach where she poses with six-year-old North, a three-year St, year old Chicago and three-month Psalm.
Bahamas. I thought to take a picture with all the children will be hard, Oh my God, it’s almost impossible!
signed footage of the TV star.
The photographs, which were taken last weekend, the reality star and her daughter brought in a silver one piece bathing suit. Traces of photoshop sharp-eyed netizens this time not found, but got excited when I noticed that North ankle bandaged with an elastic bandage. But Kim assured followers that everything is in order.
She just wanted to wear this blindfold,
— said the mother of many children.