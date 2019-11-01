Kim Kardashian with her sisters, starred in a body-hugging overalls for the new campaign
Kim Kardashian is not just a socialite. She is a real businesswoman who actively develops a lot of areas. The star has developed her own line of cosmetics KKW Beauty, recently introduced the brand slimming underwear Skims. 39-year-old TV showgirl regularly releases aromas KKW Fragrance. She has represented a variety of variations of perfumes, and this time decided to connect the production to their own sisters: Courtney and Chloe.
“I’m so happy to announce the new collection @kkwfragrance Diamonds from Courtney, Kim and Chloe! This collection is really special because it was the first perfume work I have done with Courtney and Chloe for my line. Each fragrance really captures us individually. My scent is fresh, floral and gets warmer when I wear it during the day. I can’t wait until you feel how amazing these flavors!”, – said on his page, Kim.
For photo shoots all three sisters have picked up stylish the same way. 39-year-old Kim, a 40-year-old Courtney and 35-year-old Chloe is wearing tight-fitting suits cream color with long sleeves. Complete bright makeup in the spirit of the famous family – as expressive and sensual, and curvaceous styling, which emphasize a spirit of freedom and rebellion. The sisters look similar, but at the same time, each retains its individuality. That, apparently, wanted to emphasize stylists. In the hands of a beauty holding a big version of the perfume.
Courtney and Chloe were also quick to share the joy with their followers. Chloe said that her scent is “feminine, sexy and strong”, it combines notes of sweet flowers and musk. And Courtney wanted to create a perfume of bright, classic and playful, matching her style. It combines Golden berries, Jasmine and vanilla. The launch of new products, which will cost $ 40, is planned soon – November 8th.