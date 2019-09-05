Kindness prolongs life: Russian center in San Francisco invites you to a charity ball
Russian center in San Francisco invites you to a charity ball. This event is a great reason to spend an enjoyable evening in the company of compatriots, enjoy great music, delicious food and at the same time to do a good deed.
It offers Russian folk and Gypsy music, the speeches of the invited star guests, reception, dinner, entertainment and dancing.
The ball is held in the building of the Russian center in San Francisco on October 14. Tickets can be purchased here.
Who will help the guests of the ball
Collected during the event, the money will be donated to three charitable organizations.
1. “Dunya’s Fund”, Congress of Russian Americans
Congress of Russian Americans has created a “Fund of Dooney” in order to help the little Evdokia Bacon, who was born with spina bifida (a congenital defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly). As a result of illness the girl paralyzed below the chest level. For the first 5 years of her life she underwent 7 operations. Dunya has come a long way for an active and healthy life, but before the complete victory is still far. She learned to sit independently, can independently ride in a wheelchair and has very strong hands.
Recently, her father Alex Bacon (pastor of St. Nicholas Cathedral in San Francisco) learned about the new method of treatment of spina bifida, which involves the replacement of stem cells. Neurosurgeons that treat the Dunya, is very optimistic about the potential outcome of such treatment for girls. However, it requires a lot of money because it is only available outside the US and not covered by insurance.
2. St. George Pathfinders, Inc. Russian Scouts in America (Organization of Russian young scouts in America).
3. Russian Children’s Benevolent Society, Inc.
The Fund was founded by Russian immigrants in new York in 1926 and made it our mission to help Russian children around the world, starting with children’s shelters. For many years, the Society assists the orphans, the sick, the disabled and other disadvantaged Russian children in different countries.
Entertainment at the event
- 19:00 — champagne reception, the performance of classical guitarist Yuri Liberzon.
- 19:50 — the US national Anthem and “God save the Tsar” sung by Valentina Swearingen. Prayer and the Lord’s blessing.
- 20:00 — dinner, during which a live performance of dance Academy them. A. D. Sukachev, Symphony orchestra, Alla Markovich, Valentina Swearingen, as well as the speech of the President of the Russian center in San Francisco.
- 21:15 — Russian dance performed by Vladimir Ryazantsev and dancers of the Russian centre.
- 21:45 — winners of the lottery.
- 22:00 — dancing to Russian music.
Dress code: White Tie or Black Tie for men, long party dresses for women. The deadline to purchase tickets — September 11, at the entrance the tickets will not be sold. More information is available at the link.