Kirkorov gave the sign: Philip prophesied in the near future marriage (video)
At the festival “New wave” in Sochi, Russia during a performance of Philip Kirkorov was an unusual event: the hall flew a white dove. According to national signs, his appearance means a wedding, writes VladTime.
“Decorative white dove symbolizes purity, innocence and tenderness, so it can be found on many images as the symbol of lovers,” writes the author.
At weddings, the couple released two birds. This is a symbolic and old ritual. It is believed that in one wild white doves choose one mate for life.
At the same time, considers the edition, rumor has it that Philip Bedrosovich — homosexual, so there are two versions of events: he may marry, or marry.
In the second case, the singer can go abroad, where gay marriages are allowed.
“But if Philip traditional orientation, it may be a feast for the whole world, either in Moscow or in Bulgaria”, — makes the assumption the author of the material.
He also notes that, according to rumours in the Moscow coterie, wife of Philip will probably be Yulia Baranovskaya, as the pair is very much cooed on the “New wave 2019”. They even took video as Yulia walked over and gently put his arm around Philip’s back. The presenter was at the competition in all white, and Philip in a luxurious shiny coat.
“Maybe this is a hint from a couple? And they will soon announce a date for the wedding,” suggests edition.
