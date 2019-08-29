Kirkorov insulted the organizers of “New wave”: the controversial video
Russian singer Philip Kirkorov, who predict a quick marriage, he cursed at the organizers of the contest “New wave” in Sochi.
The scandalous video in which the “king of Russian pop” warned the organizers that he will not rehearse anything on the stage will not occur.
“Phil burns” laughs the author of the video. It is interesting that netizens tried to protect the artist, noting that “it’s all about work” and “can’t merge into the network”.
Note that Kirkorov was rehearsing the premiere of the song “Moon guest.”
By the way, the “New wave” Kirkorov was the favorite, which he is not matter. This Ukrainian Duo of ANNA MARIA, who decided to “represent the country” contest in Russia, ignoring the outrage of his compatriots.
