Kirsten dunst impresses fashion looks

| August 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The young mother, who in may 2018 for the first time became a mother, giving birth to a son, Ennis, was depicted in two different images.

Кирстен Данст восхищает модными образами

In a black dress with a plunging neckline and flowing skirt of small peas Kirsten was captured on the way to the show by Stephen Colbert. The star image was supplemented black sandals high chunky heel, a bow in her hair and bright lipstick on her lips. Kirsten looks happy, though still not in form.

Кирстен Данст восхищает модными образами

Also the celebrity has visited the Studio of SiriusXM, where he arrived in a completely different way – a white MIDI length dress with an interesting print and black and white mules with lacquered toes. In this image and hairstyle Kirsten was more successful and beautiful makeup. And what you liked more?

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.