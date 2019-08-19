Kirsten dunst impresses fashion looks
August 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The young mother, who in may 2018 for the first time became a mother, giving birth to a son, Ennis, was depicted in two different images.
In a black dress with a plunging neckline and flowing skirt of small peas Kirsten was captured on the way to the show by Stephen Colbert. The star image was supplemented black sandals high chunky heel, a bow in her hair and bright lipstick on her lips. Kirsten looks happy, though still not in form.
Also the celebrity has visited the Studio of SiriusXM, where he arrived in a completely different way – a white MIDI length dress with an interesting print and black and white mules with lacquered toes. In this image and hairstyle Kirsten was more successful and beautiful makeup. And what you liked more?
