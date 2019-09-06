Kirsten dunst, Lily Reinhart, Margaret Cualli are the heroines of fabulous lookbook Rodarte
Before the start of fashion Week in new York, the brand Rodarte showed a lookbook of their spring / summer collection. As models made by some famous Actresses who are the muses of designers Kate and Laura Marivi. The images of princesses in lush dresses, adorned with pearls, tried on Kirsten dunst, Lily Reinhart, Gabrielle Union, kirnan SHIPKA, Rowan Blanchard.
The heroine lookbook was the daughter of Andie MacDowell’s 24-year-old Margaret Coelli. The girl started as a model, but now tries his hand in film — notable recent work was her role in Quentin Tarantino’s”One day in Hollywood…” (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood…).
A particularly warm friendship connects designers with Kirsten dunst.
Kirsten is like a sister, she occupies an important place in our lives. It always brings a special emotion! It is absolutely amazing!
— said Laura.
Shooting stylized portraits of models posed against the backdrop of painted scenery with the image of gardens and sculptures, which were supplemented and bulky items like garden vases. So wanted to achieve a fusion of painting and photography in the frame.
In the end, the lookbook is reminiscent of illustrations of fairytale stories, and the use of landscape emphasized a romantic style, which is the brand.