Kirsten dunst received a star on the walk of Fame
37-year-old actress received a star on the walk of Fame in Hollywood.
Hollywood actress Kirsten dunst appeared in the center of all the world’s tabloids, because for the first time the star has come to a social event with his 1-year-old son Ennis and husband Jesse Plemons.
August 29 was a landmark day for the family of Kirsten dunst. The ceremony Kirsten dunst came in a stylish summer dress, which was modest. The actress refused massive jewelry, preferring simple way.
But, apparently, Kirsten assumed that most attention will attract her appearance on the red carpet, and son Ennis. That’s because it’s the debut of the boy at social events, so he watched with interest for all, not far from a stellar parent.
Particular attention was paid to the husband, and Kirsten dunst – 31-year-old actor Jesse Plemons. He had prepared a speech that touched not only his star wife, but all the witnesses