Kirsten dunst said that it is ignored in Hollywood
Kirsten dunst is currently not very active starring in a big movie. According to celebrity, it is ignored in Hollywood.
The actress said, she does not want to recognize in the film industry, and often criticize projects, in which she starred. Repeatedly movies with Kirsten dunst after the premiere of the earn feedback that the creators did not expect, but after a while the love of the audience proves the opposite. The artist notes, some pictures, such as “Deadly beauty” and “Marie Antoinette” have become iconic until years. The star of the film adaptation of the comic “spider-Man” does not know what the reason for this attitude. Celebrity suggests, may be she is not good.
In addition, Kirsten dunst complains about the small number of awards from different academies. For the award “Oscar” it was never nominated, and among the achievements of the actress including a Golden globe for her role in the film “Interview with the vampire”, written in 1994, and a prize at the Cannes film festival, received the 2011 ODA for participating in the film “Melancholia”.