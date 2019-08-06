Kirsten dunst unexpectedly spoke about motherhood

After birth, Kirsten dunst wanted to give myself a break and to devote himself to the family. However, I did not get and six months, as she went back to work. Speaking at a press-conference of the Association of television critics, the actress explained why.

I always felt tired. To stay home with the baby was my most difficult job. So I agreed to the role in the Comedy “How to become God in Central Florida”. It was a welcome change of pace of life. I just said to mother-in-law (in my absence, she follows the son) and breathed — admitted Kristen.

In the series “How to become God in Central Florida,” she played a single mother trying to pursue the “American dream” and getting rich. The premiere is scheduled for August 25.

Recall that Kirsten dunst first became a mother in may 2018. Her fiance Jesse Plemons she gave a son named Ennis.

