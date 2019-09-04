Kiss Frontman Paul Stanley On West Texas Mass Shooting: ‘Prayers Are Not Enough’
The legendary rocker dismissed the idea that recent mass shootings are a mental health issue and called for government intervention.
The singer seemingly took a jab at President Donald Trump’s insistence that mass shootings originate from mental illness. Stanley, on the other hand, seemed to point the blame finger at the actual number of guns on the streets.
He tweeted his opinion on the matter not long after Trump told a group of reporters at the White House that he thinks the mass shooting epidemic is related to mental health issues.
Trump also continued to backtrack on the idea of increasing background checks on gun buyers and gun dealers — legislation that was passed by the Democrat-controlled House earlier this year. He told reporters that most of the mass shootings that have taken place over the past years likely wouldn’t have been prevented by measures such as stricter background checks.
“Background checks — I will say that for the most part, sadly, if you look at the last four or five, going back even five or six or seven years — for the most part, as strong as you make your background checks, they would not have stopped any of it,” Trump said.
On Sunday, law enforcement officials released the identification of the alleged West Texas shooter as 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator. The deadly encounter began with a routine traffic stop and turned into a rampage that involved Ator reportedly shooting randomly out of the window of a vehicle.
USA Today reported that Ator used a rifle to shoot at Texas Department of Public Safety troopers through the rear window of a vehicle during the traffic stop. He then sped off in the vehicle and fired at random innocent bystanders before hijacking a U.S. Postal Service vehicle.
After a chase by Midland and Odessa officers, Ator was eventually killed by police. Authorities are reportedly still searching for a motive and they confirmed that only one shooter was involved in the incident.