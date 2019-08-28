Kiss Melania and Trudeau became a meme (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Monday photo Melania trump, clinging to the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in anticipation of a kiss at the group of Seven summit in France quickly turned into an Internet meme in which users caught the similarity with the is Vogue and romance novel publishing house Harlequin.

“I wish to find someone who will look at you as Melania trump looks at Justin Trudeau,” wrote one user.

“Melania willing to risk it all,” wrote the actress loni Love.

One user edited the photo to make it look like the cover of a romance novel from Harlequin and gave her the name “Be the best in bed”, alluding to the first lady initiated a campaign against bullying “Be the best”, often became the object of ridicule.

“Trudeau’s foreign policy for other countries, other countries respond in kind, wrote Twitter user bornmiserable. – While trump surrendered to Russia and North Korea, the first lady gave up the Prime Minister of Canada… and gave my heart to”.

Others remembered in the same way gained popularity, the situation in 2017 when the daughter of the President of the United States Donald trump Ivanka was captured not taking eyes with Trudeau during the round table. “Sorry Donald not so fond of Trudeau as Melania and Ivanka…” wrote another user.