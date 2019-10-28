Kiss of Dicesare and loss of consciousness one of the favorites: the memorable tenth air “Tanzu s…
Sunday on TV channel “1+1” took place on the tenth anniversary live “Tanzu s with a stars”. The theme of the tenth dance of the evening was mystic on Halloween. His cryptic numbers showed seven pairs. Star parties were examined by the judges, supported the theme of the evening with their costumes: “bloodsucker” Vlad Yama, “the Queen” Catherine Kuhar, “the Joker” Francisco Gomez and “the count” Gregory Chapkis.
The evening was opened by the mystical dance from all project participants under the famous Aria from the musical “the phantom of the Opera”. With them on the floor came the host of the show Tina and the famous singer Dan Balan — trainer-the winner of the show “Golos Krainy-9”. Tina shone in a white dress, accentuating her slender figure.
The first of the participants to the floor came the TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk, who is divorcing his wife after 12 years of marriage. Together with Ilona hammer he performed the Samba. By the way, the reason for the divorce is called as time partner Vladimir Ilona, although the choreographer has repeatedly stressed that between them they have developed a unique creative relationship.
Vladimir dedicated the dance to my family. By the way, the wife and kids came to support him at the rehearsal.
“My biggest fear is not to reach the final”, said Ostapchuk before going to the floor
The judges praised the dance of Ostapchuk and hammer at 30 points. Francisco gómez advised the couple to take action and correct mistakes. Chapkis also noted that Vladimir had no time for Ilona, huddled and limp.
“But Samba was”, — said the legendary dancer.
Kuhar sympathized divorce Ostapchuk and suggested that it could affect his dance. And the Pit at all advised to prepare a pair of to dance “for life”.
On the balcony of the participants were met and supported the outrageous singer MARUV eliminated from the show earlier. Star turned into a sexual Medusa-the Gorgon, and in his hands he held a real snake.
The second went to the floor , Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich. The broadcaster, which was already a risk, said he intends to fight for a place in the final. Support a friend came to his many friends from Beirut.
“I want to show my daughter how hard it is sometimes you have to go to the goal”, — said Daniel, reincarnated into a werewolf, before going to the floor. Yulia sakhnevich they performed the mystical tango.
Yama called this dance is passionate and powerful. Energy noted and Gregory Chapkis.
“I love your energy. You have shown that you are able to make love with people. You’re a real man. After me, of course. You have shown the real theatre of dance, and such artists need in the final,” said Chapkis and put 9. In General, Salem, and sakhnevich got pretty high scores — 37.
The following came to the court the actress “Diesel Show” Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar. They went to conciliation with the jury. Pair, which do not favor judges, but support of the audience, performed the Viennese waltz, showing “love to the coffin”.
Before going to the floor Vika even resorted to mystical rites — were asked the highest grade. And apparently it worked. Chapkis called Vick a good student.
“You showed class”, — said Grigory.
Complimented the room and simply Vlad Yama: “Although the wedding is a real horror for every man. The images are flawless, Vick has become more liberated, it flew”.
The pair received the first “tens” from Chapkis and Kuhar. In the end, Victoria and Dimitri scored 37 points. The project participants secured the result with a passionate kiss under shouts “bitterly”. They were another couple, who is credited with the novel project.
Fourth went to the floor the most beautiful couple, the actress Ksenia Mishina and Jack the cat, called pretenders. They performed a sexy Rumba. The cat used in the room his signature trick — the pole dancing and brought down the house.
However, the judges did not spare critical words. Kuchar called them wax figures and slapped a “seven”. Pit noted actor data pair, but was advised to move more.
“Rumba is a dance in which it moves, even when standing. I am disappointed”, — said Vlad. Overall, the judges gave the pair a score of 33.
Actor Alex Yarovenko and Alain Shoptenko went to the floor five. In the images of count Dracula and his lady, they performed the quickstep. Vladimir admitted that he is bending over backwards to look perfect on the floor. On the dance floor he’s sipping blood from a glass, came out of the grave.
The judge noted that the couple had added the technology, but Kuchar advised Vladimir to be more active. The total score of the pair — 34.
Gymnast Anna Rizatdinova, which is called the most skilled member of the show, swung to freestyle with elements of ballet. Anna first started on Pointe. Out on the floor she was very difficult and Anna died grandfather, who struggled with a serious illness. Her dance was the most dramatic in ‘the air.
“I will overcome myself, overcome the pain and be able to win” — in sports, said Rizatdinova.
Kuchar blew the dance of Anna, saying that “all went wrong”. “Your dance, how toxic wormwood”, — said Katerina. The athlete was listening to the commentary with a pale face, holding a hand over her stomach. At some point Anna lost consciousness and almost fell to the floor. It managed to pick up partner Alexander Prokhorov. Leading Yuri Gorbunov announced an unscheduled commercial break. It turned out that Rizatdinova blood pressure rose. She needed medical help.
Valuation declared without Rizatdinova. The judges gave Anna the “tens” and only Kuhar appreciated dance in 8 points.
Overall the couple received 38 points. After her on the floor with his updated room came MARUV.
Suddenly grinuma along with Tina Karol’s wife appeared Yury Gorbunova Katya Osadchaya.
Elena Kravets decided to outperform Rizatdinova and show ritual hip-hop. She advised Anna to “feel at 42 the way I feel now”.
Francisco Gomez said that the dance had failed, but the transformation he liked it. Gregory Chapkis said that the dance was a bright, but “not lying with the hip-hop”. But Lena dared to contradict him and entered the fray. Evaluation, however, was loyal — a total score of 36.
Before the announcement of the results promised exclusive room introduced Tina and Dan Balan.
The results of the evaluation of judges and voting viewers at risk have a pair of Vladimir Ostapuk and Ilona hammer, Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich, Elena Kravets Maxim Leonov.
Dance “for life” had to perform Kravets and Salem. The jury was divided. In the end, the decisive role was played by a vote of viewers. Only couple, for which more vote. The show left a pair of Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich.
We will remind, the ninth air left one of the sexual participants, TV presenter Lyudmila Barbir. Her fans were outraged and demanded to return to the project. The organizers of the show promise that the next will be broadcast “in the evening of the return of the legends”. So on the floor you will see the legendary couples of the previous seasons.
