Kisses are dangerous: evil octopus has bitten a woman chooses to do with him touching selfie
A resident of the state of Washington (USA)Jamie Beselia loves to fish, that’s why she decided to participate in the competition for the salmon fishing. This writes the Huffpost.
But in the course of the competition, the American realized that lags behind the other participants, and any prizes it does not Shine.
So she decided to go the other way — to take part in the competition, which was held along with the competition for catching fish.
This woman put his face caught earlier octopus, depicting “the kiss”, and asked his friends to capture her in such an unusual form.
It was at this point pissed off being bitten Jamie.
A lover of spectacular imagery received quite a painful and nasty injury — one side of the face is swollen, so the woman now has to be treated with antibiotics.
While the results of the photo contest be announced, but Jamie is confident that 100-dollar prize should go to her, so her suffering will have some meaning. Falls in love a little consolation is that she took revenge on the octopus, which cooked and ate with pleasure.