Kissing seven year old daughter right in the lip: David Beckham condemned for strange behavior at the stadium…
An exemplary family man David Beckham came under a barrage of criticism from their fans and strict guardians of morality. At the recent world championship of women’s football in France, he cited the 7-year-old daughter Harper in the match of the quarter to support the English team.
Father and daughter excitedly watched the events on the field, and when it became known about a victory of the English team, openly expressed his joy hugged and kissed each other, writes “StarHit” with reference to the Independent.
This time managed to shoot reporters. Images David kisses her right on the lips, appeared on the Network and were the subject of heated discussion users.
Some have called the moment of touching and sweet, admiring the way the father loves the child, others openly expressed their indignation with the act of Beckham.
“Loves baby, that’s so sweet”, — was noted by the users. “In my opinion, this is unnecessary. The girl is great, you can see here on people kissing her on the lips. On the cheek would be enough”, — says the commentators on the public.
Despite the mixed feelings of fans, in the eyes of most David Beckham remains a great family man, and his relationship with his daughter cause positive emotions.
As you know, the famous soccer player happily married and has ex-soloist of Spice Girls Victoria four children. The eldest son of the couple Beckham — Brooklyn for 20, and youngest daughter Harper seven. Star parents spend a lot of time with heirs, a favorite of sportsman of the surrounding long been dubbed the Harper — Pope inseparable from a girl.
Little Harper is invariably accompanied by dad at fairs, fashion shows. David Beckham and Harper share a love for football, the baby happy to watch with my dad all the matches. And these were the sons of David, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, indifferent to the sport that, at first, upset a stellar dad. Now he’s resigned to the fact that the guys have very different interests. So, Cruz, for example, is fond of music.
As previously reported “FACTS”, son of David and Victoria Beckham, despite the warnings of his father, estranged from his family because of his female models.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter