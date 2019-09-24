Kit Harington attended the ceremony of the “Emmy” after rehab’s
British actor, star of TV series “Game of thrones” kit Harington, who in the summer was in rehabfor the first time after the treatment called for a social event.
32-year-old star appeared on the red carpet “Emmy-2019”, which is yesterday, September 22, was held in Los Angeles.
On meropriyatii looked fresh and smiling for photographers.
The actor was wearing a classic black suit and white shirt. Unlike many men who complement the images of ties, the actor has decided to do without the accessory.
It should be noted that the awards ceremony Harington visited alone without the support of his wife rose Leslie, who was unable appear at the event because of work.
However, colleagues in the TV series “Game of Thrones”, which the cat appeared on the scene, did not give him bored.
Note that in the category “Best drama series” got the award “Game of thrones”. And the actor Peter Dinklage, who plays in the TV series the role of Tyrion Lannister, received the statuette for “Best supporting actor” in a drama series. The entire fantasy Saga, collected 13 awards “Emmy”.