Kit Harington first came out for a walk with rose Leslie after discharge from the hospital
For the past month after news that kit Harington went to rehab, most of his fans wondered: where is his wife? Several weeks star of “Game of thrones” went on walks alone, but the paparazzi finally caught up with him in company with rose Leslie, with whom they celebrated the first anniversary.
Last weekend Keith Harington and rose Leslie captured in London. The couple got into the lenses of photographers as they headed to lunch at one of the restaurants. Just a couple of days before that, an anonymous source from the inner circle of the star couple told the publication the Daily Mail that Harington and Leslie celebrated the first wedding anniversary. “While he was in Connecticut, she lay down on the floor. After discharge from the hospital, they together returned to London. They enjoy summer, spend time with family and friends. Kit looked good, and rose was happy to be back home,” said the insider.
Obviously, the support of spouses and friends have a positive impact on the star of “Game of thrones”. The last few weeks see him carrying a duffel bag and soft drink in hands, visibly refreshed. Although some insiders have argued that the actor went to the health center because of alcohol addiction, others denied such rumors and assured that Keith has dealt with a harmful hobby much earlier. Like it or not — the value has no, the main thing is that now Harrington has gradually returned to large film and television with new successful projects.