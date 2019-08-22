Kit Harington remembered all of the most challenging aspects of filming in the TV series “Game of thrones”
Star of the cult series “Game of thrones” kit Harington spoke about the serious problems which had to face during filming.
British actor kit Harington, who played a major role in the cult TV series “Game of Thrones” were shocked by a loud confession in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
According to Keith, the worst moment in the filming of “Game of thrones” was the scene of flying on a dragon.
Talking about his work in the film, Harington had mentioned that in his hours off the simulator in the form of a horse, to be credible in the footage, which he, along with flies, Daenerys Targaryen riding dragons. This, incidentally, took more time than filming the whole episode “battle of the bastards”.
He also added that previously could not understand why the actress Emilia Clarke, who plays in the TV series the role of daenerys Targaryen, complains about the process of filming episodes in dragons. Only when he faced it by himself, understand what he was talking about a colleague.
“I spent on this is similar to the gymnastic goat the installation is very time consuming. It was terrifying, and I did not sign it. Looked good? Felt just awful. I like the man was uncomfortable,” said Keith.
Also, the actor jokingly complained that after these exercises it may remain without progeny, and emphasized that I wouldn’t wish that experience even to my enemies.