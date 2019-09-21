Kit Harington revealed the secret of how I got into “Game of Thrones”
Popular British actor kit Harington, who is best known for the role of Jon snow in the cult TV series “Game of Thrones”, has shared the secret of how he managed to get the role of Aegon Targaryen (Jon snow).
Keith Harrington had to make certain sacrifices to play the famous John Again. For example, a celebrity could not change its image and for almost a decade, was forced to walk around with that hair and shape beard, which first appeared in the series. After all, his curled hair and a disheveled beard was an integral part of the role of John snow.
After the end of the popular series, which had fans all around the world, the actor admitted how he became Jon snow:
“They saw me on the first listening and one said,” this guy looks pretty sad, to play Jon snow”.
Recall that in this year released the last season of “Game of Thrones” from HBO. It is based on the books series “a Song of ice and fire” by George Martin. The last seasons of the series shot only on the sketches of the plot of the last books of “a Song of ice and fire”.
Like the book, the series has become one of the most popular in history, and its actors have gained worldwide fame and large royalties. To say goodbye to “Game of Thrones” it was difficult for them. Keith Harrington even had to be treated for alcohol dependency, as after the final he began to drink. The other actress Emilia Clarke has repeatedly said that it was hard to say goodbye to the drama. This is despite the fact that during them she experienced a serious illness after which spruce survived.
Playing the role of Sansa stark Sophie Turner also stated that “Game of Thrones” became her sexual education. We will add that the actress could not resist and told the ending of the show her husband, who recently celebrated a birthday and received a cake with the Iron throne instead of cherries. Kit Harington on the contrary hide the ending from his wife rose Leslie, who played his lover in the series.
Seem to miss the series won’t be only one person – George Martin.
In a recent interview with The Guardian he stated that he was happy, because now he’s not burdened by the shackles of “Game of Thrones” and he can write in a familiar tempo, then had to brake or not to get ahead of the film, or asked him to write faster.
— There have been several years when, if I finish a book that could overtake the series, and then the stress was terrible. I don’t think it was very good for me because what was I to accelerate, actually slowed. Every day I sat down to write and even if I had a good day (and that three or four written pages), I felt terrible because all the time I thought: “Oh my God, I need to finish the book. I’ve only written four pages, but would have 40 – confessed to George Martin.