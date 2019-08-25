Kit Harington will play the Black Knight in the film adaptation of the comic “the Eternal” from Marvel
Recently it became known that the kit Harington talks about participating in one of the franchises from Marvel. The star of the show “Game of thrones” will play the Black Knight in the film adaptation of the comic “the Eternal”.
About the role offered to the actor, it became known at the exhibition D23 Expo held in California. This was stated by the representatives of Marvel studios and Disney. Initially the film was supposed to see a celebrity in the movie “X-Men”, but in this universe not yet announced projects, although some want, that he played Wolverine. Now no secrets — kit Harington appears in the film “Eternal”.
The actor got the role of the Black Knight, who is a masterful fighter and at the same time, diverse scientists. This character is not in the original comics, however, he’ll be company for his colleague on the series “Game of thrones” Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and angelina Jolie.