Kitten with four ears and one eye could not believe that someone will love him
This kitten from birth was unusual. Four eye, an overbite, an unusual form of the snout, joint problems and poor vision. In the wild he would be doomed, but there were good people ready to take the wonder under his wing.
The kitten had a brother. Someone left them in the Park, but the kittens were lucky: people found them before the stray dogs.
The unusual kitten was given the name Frankie. Veterinarians did everything possible to save the poor thing, but still not really hoping for a successful outcome. However, Frankie has justified all the hopes and confidently walked to the poravku.
Had to endure many procedures and injections almost every day. After several operations on the joints and jaws to correct the bite the kitten was pochuvstvoval feel much more confident.
Unfortunately, the kitten had serious problems with the eyes. Had to only leave one healthier eyes.
An employee of the shelter Georgie Anderson has stunning statistics rescued kittens – more than 80. She also paid all costs, Frankie, and nursed him all the time rehabilitation.
For a kitten needed eyes and the eyes saw he bad heard tight, albeit with an extra pair of ears.
In the end, Georgie is so attached to the kitten that took it. In gratitude, Frankie gave a woman with love and affection. They have now something like a spiritual connection.
Georgie had a lot of Pets at home. She loves animals and cannot imagine my life without them. In her life now several cats and a dog. Everything in between get along well, and were delighted to meet Frankie.
When the kitten moved away from all of the procedures he showed his playful nature. It turned out that Frankie likes to run around the house and get into the Skoda. But the good Georgie forgives all, because its share has fallen and so much suffering. Still getting used to the upside down vases, living with several cats. Do not punish every time for it.