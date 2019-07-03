Kittens swam to the boat fishermen. They begged for help…
July 3, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Two friends decided to fish from the boat. They quietly did their favorite thing, until I saw in the water something very much unusual. Them swam… little kitten. The guys were just floored by it. To the shore, far away! Where did he come from?
And after a moment saw a second kitten. Most likely, kids someone had brought to the island and left there. Here savvy cats and have decided themselves to escape.
The young people have left them in the lurch. He took to his home. There warmed, fed. A few days later found them good masters.
Well, kittens are showed character daredevils. Not afraid of water! From now on, life will be very good.
READ Hotel in the Dominican Republic, which died American tourists, abandoned mini-bars in the rooms