Kiva again excelled odd behavior in Parliament
November 4, 2019 | News | No Comments|
People’s Deputy of Ukraine from party “Oppositional platform For life,” Ilya Kiva again excelled odd behavior in the Parliament. Reporters found that “FRaly”, the video was published on YouTube channel of European Solidarity.
First, the Deputy some time swinging in a closed chair, and then began to play with my phone and headphones. Then the Deputy began to play with the microphone, spinning it in different directions.
All this time the MP to actively chewed. At the end of the video the Deputy, noting that it is removed journalists, smiled, showed the camera two fingers and language.