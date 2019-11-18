Kiva in the image of the Joker Medvedchuk turned into a monster
MP from the faction “the Opposition platform For life,” Ilya Kiva, who scored several antics in Parliament, has published a strange photo with the godfather of Russian President Vladimir Putin Viktor Medvedchuk.
Processed picture appeared on the website of the MP in Facebook.
The frame is Kiva in the mask comic book hero Joker, in which he appeared at a plenary session. Medvedchuk he decided to turn into a character from a horror movie “a Nightmare on elm street” Freddy Krueger. “Friday. Nightmare “the servants of Soros”, is briefly signed the MP.
Users picked up the idea of the Kiva, showing in the comments of other monsters. “Putin, where colleagues?” – ironically asked him.