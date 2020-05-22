Klitschko came to the training camp of Holyfield back in the ring (video)
Evander Holyfield
The former absolute world champion in two weight categories, the legendary American Evander Holyfield published in Instagram video, which showed his incredible preparation before returning to the professional ring.
In the training process 57-year-old boxer takes part and former owner of the titles in hevewae WBO, IBF, WBA and IBO Ukrainian Vladimir Klitschko.
Recall, Holyfield called the condition of the third fight with Mike Tyson.
In turn, Tyson commented on the possible fight against Holyfield.
“That would be amazing for charity. Around us, a lot of people who need help, and something like this can help those who live in poverty. A lot of money for charity. I don’t know whether we’ll share with Evander ever ring, but it would be cool for charity. Can you imagine me with him in the ring, the two bitter enemies fighting for the sake of people who are less fortunate in life than us? What would it be? This definitely never made one from the world of entertainment or any sport in the entire history of their existence,” said Mike in an interview with TMZ Sports.