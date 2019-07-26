Klitschko couldn’t say the word on TV (VIDEO)
July 26, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Vitali Klitschko once again failed to cope with a few words, or rather, three. The mayor of Kiev during an interview in the program “Your freedom” on July 25, could not utter the phrase “the forensic Institute” .
The output of the program with participation of the capital Chapter was devoted to the conflict, which erupted after news of a possible dismissal of Klitschko as head of Kyiv city state administration. During her presenter Vitaly Portnikov asked Klitschko about the investigation to NAB the possible misappropriation of money during the construction of a new glass pedestrian bridge . Its cost was $ 270 million, and the quality of work leaves much to be desired.
