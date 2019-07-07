Klitschko gave a gem from which the Ukrainians began to cry: “My children were born abroad, but our clinics better”
The mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko has issued another gem. According to him, the capital’s hospitals are “far better” foreign private clinics, although his children there, of course, are not born. About it reports “Radio HB”.
“It so happened, my children were born abroad in private clinics, but I can say that our municipal clinic is much better — now 1st hospital much better equipment for service,” he said.
Klitschko added that the reconstructed Kyiv city maternity hospital No. 1 every year are born 3 to 4 thousand children.