Klitschko has received the honorary title of champion of the IOC
Ex-world champion on Boxing heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko received a special title of the Boxing champion from the International Olympic Committee.
About this boxer said in Instagram.
“I am proud to announce: I am a champion of the IOC in Boxing. I had the opportunity to participate in the Olympic games of 1996. Participation in such tournaments have become a cornerstone of my career. In many ways it has affected who I am today,” he wrote on Instagram.
According to champion, now he wants to “return what we got at the time, thanks to the support and I will support the fighters and give them those opportunities once received myself.”
Last fight Vladimir held in April 2017 vs Anthony Joshua. The game in London was won by the British a technical knockout in the 11th round.
Duel vs fury Klitschko held in the fall of 2015. That fight Vladimir lost on points, losing out to the Briton champion belts under versions IBF and WBO, and also the title of super champion by the WBA.