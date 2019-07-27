Klitschko laugh, trying to pronounce the name of the Institute

Кличко насмешил людей, пытаясь выговорить название института

The oratory is not a strong feature

Never such was and here again! The mayor of Kiev, of course, he is still the speaker. In an interview at the TV Studio it 20 seconds trying to pronounce “the forensic Institute”, and when finally succeeded, he sighed with relief. Well Done, Vitaliy! As the saying goes, Frome may HART!

Speaking mouth — not the strongest side of the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko. Here again is a statesman of Ukraine almost got into the overshoe. Speaking about the opening of the bridge, it is not the first time was able to pronounce the Ukrainian “Institute of judicial examinations”. Stammering and thinking, sounds like the name of the institution, the mayor must have worried the interviewer. At the twentieth second, Klitschko mastered the name!

First, Klitschko, as usual, fell into a stupor, and then began to mumble, picking up a compound word according to syllables and finally, not without the help of a journalist mastered the name of the Institute. Of course, this spell can not only all, few can do it! Netizens advised Klitschko after a career in the field of the mayor to open courses of public speaking, and “Chips” support this initiative! From the heart, Vitaliy Vladimirovich.

