Klitschko showed how resting, and ran into a new photoshop contest

| August 8, 2019 | News | No Comments
In the network the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko posted their vacation photos, and users have already published a lot of photojob.

A photo he posted on his Twitter page.

The head of the capital published in the social network, where he is on vacation, does wakeboarding (skiing snowboard ed.). And in the post he made a statement to addressed to the head office of the President Andrei Bogdan.

“Hello Andrei and Bogdan! Varisu and Andrew, the other guys don’t pereplutal. Sport brings the will to win. Honest and open, if not lie and do not hide behind someone’s back…”, — wrote Klitschko.

On the Internet immediately ridiculed a photo of the mayor of Kiev and the situation with Bogdan.

