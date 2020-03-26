Klitschko was calculated on “first-second”: the brothers called the best heavyweights of the XXI century
Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko
Spanish newspaper Marca has published its ranking of the best fighters of the XXI century in the heavyweight division.
The first two places the Spaniards gave the Klitschko brothers. And at the top of Marca’s determined younger brother, Vladimir.
“In the beginning of the century he won the title of world champion under version WBO, having won one of the outstanding American boxer, Chris Byrd. He won 24 world champion titles, equating his career to the legendary Joe Louis”, – explained his choice of the edition.
“Elder brother also defeated their opponents, defending the title of world champion under version WBC of 12. After defeat to Lennox Lewis (when he won on points) and the Ukrainian never lost again. Both defeats in his career were caused by injuries: shoulder against Chris Byrd and a cut against Lewis,” writes Marca against Vitali.
Two Ukrainians are followed by two British – Anothony Joshua and Tyson fury. Rounding the top 5 American Deontay Wilder.
The rating according to Marca.
- Wladimir Klitschko (64-5, 53 KO)
- Vitali Klitschko (45-2, 41 KO’s)
- Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KO’s)
- Tyson fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs)
- Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO’s)
- Lennox Lewis (43-2, 32 KO’s)
- Hasim Rahman (50-9-2, 41 KO’s)
- Chris Byrd (41-5-1, 22 KO’s)
- Nikolay Valuev (50-2, 34 KO’s)
- John Ruiz (44-9-1, 30 KO’s)
- Roy Jones (66-9, 47 KO’s) – taking into account all categories