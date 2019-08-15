Klopp after the triumph in the UEFA super Cup “zakosil” under the hero Stallone (photo, video)
Mentor “Liverpool” Jurgen Klopp gave vent to his emotions after the match for the UEFA super Cup in Istanbul, where his team in the penalty shootout took precedence over “Chelsea” — 5:4 (game time — 2:2).
The German specialist, who has spent the 800th match in his coaching career, was delighted with the game 32-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Adrian Castillo (the main goalkeeper of “Liverpool” Alisson injured), who in “the lottery” retorted the decisive penalty and won the first trophy in his career.
“What a story! He coped with the nerves. He’s already making noise in the locker room. I don’t think he won a lot in my life, so it’s great to win today. Adrian, like his counterpart from Chelsea, made some incredible saves. I’m very happy for him”, — quotes Jurgen Klopp BBC.
32-year-old Spanish goalkeeper “Liverpool” Adrian Castillo won the first trophy in his career
Moreover, the German after the game shouted “Adrian!”, like Sylvester Stallone in the famous scene from the movie “rocky” when his character’s name was after a Boxing fight wife: “Adrian” (the names Adriana Balboa and Adrian Castillo in the English language are pronounced the same way — Adrian).
pic.twitter.com/IuxQvHyQvS
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 14, 2019.
By the way, Klopp became the first German coach ever to win the UEFA super Cup. The previous five attempts of his countrymen were unsuccessful: in 2001, Ottmar Hitzfeld lost against Bayern to Liverpool (2:3), 1992, Werder Bremen, Otto Rehhagel’s side lost to “Barcelona” (1:1, 1:2), in 1982 Barcelona under the guidance of Parole Lattice was weaker “Aston Villa” (1:0, 0:3), and Dettmar Cramer from Bayern lost the super Cup twice, in 1976 “anderleht” (2:1, 1:4), in 1975 — Kiev “Dynamo” (0:1, 0:2).
