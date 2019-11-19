Klopp called his least favorite stadium
Jurgen Klopp
Over the last few years the home stadium of Sevilla – “Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan” became a formidable stadium for the big clubs.
It is recognized and the current Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp.
“I’m not sure which stadium is best for the game, but the stadium, which I hate to play, is in Seville. For ambiance, this is actually a compliment”, – quotes German coach Marca.
Klopp is not a positive experience at this stadium since the days when he coached FSV Mainz and Borussia (Dortmund).
The last time Klopp played “Juan Sanchez Pizjuan” with “Liverpool” in the match of group tournament of the Champions League. In November 2017, the English club has won at Sevilla before the break with the score 3:0 (a brace from Roberto Firmino and a goal Sadio mane), but the meeting ended in a draw – 3:3.