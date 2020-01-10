Klopp echoed Guardiola’s record in the English Premier League
Jurgen Klopp
The English Premier League on its official website named the winner of the award for the best coach in the Premier League at the end of December 2019.
In a vote, the prize went to the coach of “Liverpool” Jurgen Klopp.
He walked OLE Gunnar Solskjaer (“Manchester United”) and the new head coach “Leicester” Nigel Pearson.
For Klopp this prize is already the fourth this season.
So he repeated the record of the coach Manchester city Josep Guardiola’s set in season 2017/2018.
Last month Liverpool were victorious in all five matches of the championship of England – in the Liverpool Derby with Everton (5:2), with “Bournemouth” (3:0), a “Watford” (2:0), “Lester” (4:0) and “Vulverhempton” (1:0).
I should add that in the calendar year 2019 of 9 awards Klopp became the best coach of the month 5 times. By the total number of similar awards Jurgen also caught up with Josep – both have 7 titles “the Best trainer of the month”. Note that the best player of December was recognized as the defender of “red” Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Trent Alexander-Arnold