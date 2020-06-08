Klopp explained the refusal of Liverpool from the expensive transfers this summer
Jurgen Klopp
Mentor without five minutes the champion of England “Liverpool” Klopp explained why his club will not invest in the summer transfer campaign, although “red” was quite a view to the midfielder of Bayer Leverkusen Kai Caverta striker and RB Leipzig Timo Werner.
Kai Havers (left) and Timo Werner
The German specialist noted that plans of Liverpool was affected by the crisis caused by the pandemic coronavirus.
“Any time opportunity for all must be the same. 6-7 weeks ago we didn’t know if we will be able to play again this season. We behave as if everything has returned to normal, but it’s not. Now is not the time to pretend that all will be well in future,” Klopp was quoted by Sky Sport.
“Now all clubs are losing money. We need to return the money for season tickets and are likely to abandon their sales for the next season. At least for the first 10-15 matches. The VIP area will not be filled, and tickets will not be sold. It will affect other partners, and thus, everything will change. And if we are going to discuss with the players reduce their salaries, and at the same time to buy players at 50-60 million pounds, then we have to explain,” said Jurgen.
Recall that Liverpool refused to participate in the state program that helped cover the cost of salaries.
The club from “Anfield” is the head of the English Premier League, ahead of current champion of the country – Manchester city on 25 points. The championship is scheduled to resume on June 17 two missed matches of the 28th round: “Aston Villa” – “Sheffield United” and “Manchester city” – “Arsenal”.
Klopp’s team in the first match after the restart of the season will play June 21 with fellow countrymen from “Everton”. The meeting will be held at “Goodison”.