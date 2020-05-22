Klopp has named the most stylish coach of the English Premier League
Jurgen Klopp and Josep Guardiola
Head coach of “Liverpool” Jurgen Klopp told one of his colleagues in the English Premier League is the most stylish as well as why he prefers to work in a tracksuit.
“This is the work of the “Mainz”. I was a football player, and the next day coach (27 February 2001 – approx. LB.ua). I have in the locker room was the suit guy who worked at this place two days ago. He didn’t even fit me in size”, – quotes Klopp in The Guardian.
“I never thought about their appearance. You know, it’s not too cool, because we are public people. When I came to Borussia, I thought: “I Might have to change something”. Some wore jeans and shirt. But I don’t feel comfortable,” – said the coach of “Liverpool”.
Also, the German specialist noted, the way you dress, the head coach of Manchester city Josep Guardiola.
“I believe that Guardiola – the most stylish coach in the EPL. Everything he wears looks great on him. PEP doesn’t wear suits, he wears casual things,” said Klopp.
Let’s remind, that Klopp for the first time in club history brought FSV Mainz in the Bundesliga (2004).
Liverpool Jurgen was headed by 8 October 2015. Under the guidance of Klopp’s “red” became winners of the Champions League-2018/19 and close to winning the first ever club Champions of the Premier League.