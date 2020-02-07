Klopp has updated the record of the English Premier League, beating the achievement of Guardiola
Jurgen Klopp
Head coach of “Liverpool” Jurgen Klopp was named the best coach the English Premier League in January, according to the official website of “red”.
Klopp led the team won for the month of 5 wins in five matches of the championship of England.
Jurgen won the prize for the fifth time this season, setting a new record in the Premier League. The previous best result was the achievement of a coach “Manchester city” of Josep Guardiola. The Spaniard won the award four times in the championship season of the bulls -2017/18.
It is noteworthy that 52-year-old native of Stuttgart in the voting ahead of Guardiola and coaches Ralph Hasenhuttl and Nigel Pearson from “Southampton” and “Watford” respectively.
For the Klopp this award is the eighth in his career.
This season, the German just one day could not become the best coach of the month in October, the prize went to Chelsea’s Frank Lampard.
We will add that in October, Liverpool failed to win a single match in the Premier League this season, having played out a 1-1 draw with “Manchester United”.