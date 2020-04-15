Klopp penalizes players “Liverpool” for being late on online training
Head coach of “Liverpool” Jurgen Klopp told how pass with the players training remotely online.
According to him, for being late to such classes provided for fines.
“I never thought that I will like to conduct such training, – quotes German coach official website of “Liverpool”. All the boys in a great mood. One can see how we miss each other. This is an exceptional team. I enjoy these workouts because we communicate, exchange ideas, ask each other questions. If you start training at 10.00, then General chat is already open from 9.30 am. There are going to be in advance almost everything.
Especially early came to the first classes, because the technology had to try out. Now everybody knows how it works. If someone appears too late, he will be fined. This is the best that can be in this situation. In 2020, we have all the technical possibilities. Imagine if this was in the 1980s. That would be crazy,” said Klopp.